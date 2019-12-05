Legacies Sneak Peek: Is Josie Finally Ready to Accept Hope's Apology?

RELATED STORIES Legacies First Look: Hope and Friends Prepare to Sleigh a 'Christmas Monster'

The following scene from tonight’s Legacies (The CW, 9/8c) may not pass the Bechdel test, but it does suggest that Hope and Josie might someday manage to repair their damaged relationship. And that’s not nothing.

Lizzie gets the ball rolling in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, telling Hope and Josie that they’re “more evolved” than the girls who don’t speak to one another “just because you’re competing for the love of the same garden gnome.” (Meanwhile, Lizzie is definitely not too “evolved” to continue brainstorming brilliantly cutting nicknames for Landon.)

“I didn’t want you hurt you,” Hope eventually tells Josie of her decision to conceal the truth about her identity. But is Josie receptive to her former crush’s explanation? You’ll have to watch the clip and find out.

The minute-long preview also finds Lizzie updating the ladies about her relationship with Sebastian, which is looking up now that she can confirm he actually exists. She’s a little concerned that he might be enrolling at the Salvatore School, but come on, we all knew that was inevitable.

TVLine recently spoke with Danielle Rose Russell about Hope and Josie’s current status, including Hope’s recent confession that she used to have a crush on her. “I guess I always knew that Hope was pretty sexually fluid, so that didn’t shock me,” she said. “If it ever makes sense [for Hope and Josie to get together], it makes sense. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at tonight’s Legacies, then drop a comment with your hopes for the Hope-Josie-Landon drama below.