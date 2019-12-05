Evil: Renée Elise Goldsberry Teases Her 'No-Nonsense' Lawyer's Charged Reunion With David — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Hawaii Five-0's Ian Anthony Dale Previews Adam's Dark and Twisted 'Man on Fire' Plan to Save Tamiko

David will find himself haunted in this week’s Evil, but not by any unholy entity: Tonight’s episode (CBS, 10/9c) marks the first time he’ll be in the presence of a key figure from his past.

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Altered Carbon, One Life to Live) makes her debut Thursday as Renée, the sister of David’s deceased love, Julia. The role brings the actress and Evil lead Mike Colter back into each other’s orbits: They both had memorable guest stints on The Good Wife, which hailed from Evil creators Michelle and Robert King.

We got Goldsberry on the phone to give us a taste of what to expect from her alter ego’s arrival. (And make sure to check out the exclusive sneak peek above, too.)

TVLINE | Talk to me about Renee and David. Were they close? Are they close?

Renee and David have a history, we learn in the very beginning. They share a love for Renee’s sister and David’s love of his life, who’s passed away. They shared a love of her and they also share a great sense of loss because she’s gone, and a guilt that has drawn them both to the Church.

TVLINE | As far as I can tell, they have not been in contact recently, is that correct?

Correct. When you see them on screen together, it’s the first time they’ve seen each other probably since whatever funeral arrangements they had for Julia.

TVLINE | And she’s a lawyer for the Catholic Church. What’s her personality like?

[Laughs] She’s a fixer. She is no-nonsense. She’s quite confident in her ability to handle any situation. She is very successful and would not necessarily be working for the Catholic Church were it not for the promise she made to her sister. But she’s an interesting representative of the Church because she doesn’t seem to be in any way burdened by any mandates of the Church. She was hired because she will do anything to fix a problem and save the day. She’s kind of Machiavellian in the way that the ends justify the means.

TVLINE | You and Mike Colter had both been on The Good Wife but didn’t share many — if any? — scenes.

We were in the courtroom together for one very, very long day. But our history on the show is greater because we spent so much time on set together, even though we weren’t necessarily in the same scene… I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time.

TVLINE | Kristen is also a professional who’s very smart, forthright and self-assured. Talk to me about how Kristen and Renee might get along when they meet.

[Laughs] First and foremost, she respects her brain and she’s grateful that she knows some things that will help in the case that David wasn’t aware of in terms of legally what puts them at risk and what doesn’t. But I think her greatest love for her comes from a suspicion that [Kristen’s] affection for David is greater than perhaps it seems on the surface. Renee can tell that this woman cares for David. And because Renee cares for David, I think she appreciates that. I honestly believe that Renee might be more aware of that affection than both of those characters are.

[Renee’s] entire relationship with David was hiding her emotions and watching a love affair between two people, between her sister and David. For that reason, she’s probably very well attuned to their attraction and care for each other.

Press PLAY on the exclusive video above to watch Renée and David get reacquainted, then hit the comments with your thoughts!