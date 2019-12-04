Locke & Key Adaptation Gets Netflix Premiere Date, Disturbing Poster

RELATED STORIES Soundtrack Trailer: Jenna Dewan and More Spin Musical Love Story on Netflix

Locke & Key will no longer be under, well, you know: Netflix on Wednesday announced that Season 1 of the lonnng-gestating adaptation will be released on Friday, Feb. 7.

Based on the IDW Comics’ graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, the 10-episode series hails from Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), who will executive-produce alongside Hill. The official logline reads as follows:

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Scandal vet Darby Stanchfield stars as the aforementioned matriarch, Nina Locke, while Connor Jessup (American Crime), Jackson Robert Scott (IT) and Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories) play siblings Tyler, Bode and Kinsey. Bill Heck (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) rounds out the eponymous fam as dead dad Rendell.

Additional cast members include Laysla De Oliveira (The Gifted) as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet (In the Dark) as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird (The Good Doctor) as Rufus Whedon and Sherri Saum (The Fosters) as Ellie Whedon.

Scroll down to view the creepy Season 1 key art, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding Locke & Key to your Netflix watch list.