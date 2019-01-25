Sherri Saum Joins Netflix's Locke & Key

Sherri Saum has a whole new TV family to deal with: The Fosters actress will play a central role in Netflix’s upcoming Locke & Key adaptation, TVLine has learned exclusively.

In May, the comics-based drama nabbed a straight-to-series order at the streaming service. Carlton Cuse (Lost) will executive-produce alongside Joe Hill, creator of the original comic, and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), among others. Cuse and Averill also will serve as co-showruneners.

The 10-episode Locke & Key tells the story of three siblings who move to Massachusetts after their father’s murder. They soon discover that their new home hosts a set of magical keys, each of which give the children a different ability. Here’s the problem: A demon wants the keys, too, and will do anything to obtain them.

Saum will play Ellie Whedon, a teacher at Matheson Academy who has a mysterious history with the Locke family. In addition to playing Fosters mom Lena, her TV credits include How to Get Away With Murder, Revenge, Gossip Girl, Rescue Me and One Life to Live.

Locke & Key does not yet have a release date. In December, Connor Jessup (American Crime), Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott were cast as Locke siblings Tyler, Kinsey and Bode, respectively.