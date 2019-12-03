Soundtrack Trailer: Jenna Dewan and More Spin Musical Love Story on Netflix

RELATED STORIES Messiah Trailer: Is This Miracle Worker a Con Man, or the Second Coming?

Netflix is almost ready to push play on Soundtrack. The streaming service on Tuesday released the first trailer for its upcoming musical drama, which “looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds,” according to the show’s official logline.

Some of those hopeless romantics include characters played by Callie Hernandez (Graves), Paul James (The Path), Jenna Dewan (Witches of East End), Campbell Scott (House of Cards) and Madeleine Stowe (Revenge). The series was created by Josh Safran (Gossip Girl, Smash).

“Sing from sadness, sing from joy, sing with faith,” James’ Samson Hughes says at the end of the trailer. “Because each one of us has a soundtrack, and it tells the story of all we have loved.”

Soundtrack, whose first season arrives on Dec. 18