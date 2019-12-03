Amy Sherman-Palladino Reacts to That Gilmore Girls-Themed Subplot on Morning Show: 'It Smells Really Bad'

RELATED STORIES Gilmore Girls on The Morning Show: The Story Behind That 'Musical' Subplot

Amy Sherman-Palladino has no interesting in attending Gilmore Girls: The Musical — at least not the fictional one being staged on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

As we previously reported, the premiere episode of The Morning Show features a subplot wherein a pair of correspondents (played by Janina Gavankar and Desean K. Terry) are tasked with covering the Broadway opening of (the fictitious) Gilmore Girls: The Musical. Terry’s serious-journalist character, Daniel, considers the gig beneath him, and proceeds to throw shade at a myriad aspects of the show and its characters. At one point he huffs, “What the hell kind of name is Lorelai?!”

Sherman-Palladino — who spoke to TVLine while promoting The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s imminent Season 3 launch on Amazon — admits she has not watched The Morning Show. And after hearing about the Gilmore-themed storyline, she is not in any hurry to stream it.

“[I’m] not going to see it,” she tells TVLine. “[The Gilmore plot] doesn’t smell good. It smells really bad, so we’re going to stay far away from that until we get a really good therapist.”

Ironically, Morning Show exec producer/showrunner Kerry Ehrin previously told TVLine that the subplot was born out of her love of all things Stars Hollow. “Both me and my daughter are fans,” she explained, adding that a musical adaptation “felt like something that actually could [exist]… and also just brushed up against satire — but not so much that it took you out of the reality.” —With reporting by Kim Roots