Gilmore Girls on The Morning Show: The Story Behind That 'Musical' Subplot

Here’s the real top story coming out of The Morning Show: A Gilmore Girls musical is headed to Broadway! Well, at least in the new Apple TV+ drama’s alternate universe it is.

In the series’ just-dropped premiere episode, a pair of correspondents (played by Janina Gavankar and Desean K. Terry) working at the fictional AM show-within-a-show are tasked with covering Gilmore Girls: The Musical, an assignment Terry’s serious-journalist character considers beneath him.

So, how exactly did the Stars Hollow-themed subplot come about?

“Both me and my daughter are [Gilmore] fans,” Morning Show exec producer/showrunner Kerry Ehrin explains to TVLine. “And it felt like something that actually could be a musical in these days of ‘let’s make it as a musical.’ But it also just brushed up against satire but not so much that it took you out of the reality.

“Also,” Ehrin continues, “the idea that [Terry’s alter ego] Daniel — who was being marginalized — was at the same time being forced to go see a super-white musical and was annoyed by having to go just all fit together well.”

While Morning Show references the Gilmore stage production multiple times in the opening episodes, it, alas, does not take us inside the theater to offer us a glimpse of the show. At least “not this season,” Ehrin says, before adding, “But my love of theater and musicals does make an appearance [in Season 1].”