TVLine Items: Magicians Premiere Date and Trailer, Netflix's Clickbait and More

The Magicians is facing “the literal end of the actual world” in the first full trailer for Season 5, which will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10/9c on Syfy, it was announced on Monday.

Following Quentin’s heroic sacrifice last season, his friends are struggling with not only the loss of Q, but also an overabundance of magic. But castings and enchantments going wonky are just the start of the gang’s problems. “In freeing magic, the balance tipped the other way and there’s too damn much of it, and as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms,” the official synopsis reads.

* Zoe Kazan (The Deuce), Adrian Grenier (Entourage), Betty Gabriel (Counterpart) and Phoenix Raei (The Heights) will star in the eight-episode Netflix thriller Clickbait, about how our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media.

* The first episode of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn, which began streaming last Friday, will air on TBS as part of the cable network’s “DCember,” on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 11 pm.

* David Meunier (Justified) will recur in Hulu’s upcoming Marvel series Helstrom as Finn Miller, who is part of a secret organization that handles work not for the faint of heart, our sister site Deadline reports.

