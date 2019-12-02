Deputy's Stephen Dorff and Cast Lay Down the Law in Season 1 Photos

Listen up: There’s a new sheriff in town.

Or, at least, there will be when Fox’s Deputy premieres on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9/8c. But until then, we’ve got your exclusive first look at the official cast portraits.

The gallery below introduces Bill Hollister (played by True Detective‘s Stephen Dorff), a fifth-generation lawman who — thanks to a little-known rule in the county charter — suddenly finds himself in charge of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after the elected sheriff dies. Bill is a true good guy who only wants justice… but his aims don’t always match with those of local politicians.

Bill’s team includes Deputy Brianna Bishop (Arrow‘s Bex Taylor-Klaus), Bill’s head of security; Deputy Cade Ward (Cougar Town‘s Brian Van Holt), a former marine who’s eight years sober; and Deputy Joseph Harris (What Men Want‘s Shane Paul McGhie), the son of Bill’s fallen partner. And the Big Man In Charge also frequently butts heads with Dr. Paula Reyes (Jane the Virgin‘s Yara Martinez), the chief trauma surgeon at L.A. County General Hospital… who also happens to be his wife.

Deputy was created by Will Beall (Castle) and is executive-produced by David Ayer (Training Day) and Kimberly Harrison (Criminal Minds), among others; Harrison also serves as showrunner.

Click on the gallery at right to get your first good look at Deputy‘s cast, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch?