Lauren Graham Sings in First Footage From Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

“One second I’m getting an MRI, and the next second, people are singing to me!” Jane Levy (Suburgatory) cries in the first promo for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. And now that that succinct summation of the series’ premise is out of the way… who’d like to hear Lauren Graham sing?

The spot, which premiered Thursday on NBC, gives us our first official glimpse of the musical drama. The series follows Zoey, a San Francisco-based coder who eventually realizes that the unusual event she’s experienced may turn out to be a wonderful gift.

As a result, we’re treated to the people in her life belting out tunes like Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” and The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” (That last one is crooned by Gilmore Girls and Parenthood alum Graham, who plays Joan, Zoey’s boss.)

“It’s about how we express ourselves and love and family,” Graham says during the clip. Might we add “how we don’t express ourselves?” Because as Zoey mentions later in the video, her new ability to hear people’s innermost thoughts through song also reveals that her best friend is secretly in love with her.

The cast also includes Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Peter Gallagher (The O.C.), Alex Newell (Glee), John Clarence Stewart (Luke Cage) and Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen (Last Man on Earth).

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7. Press PLAY on the video above to watch Levy, Graham & Co. have a musical moment, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch?