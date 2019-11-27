TVLine Readers Give Thanks for Schitt's Happening, Gotham Closure, All Rise Duo, Plucky Wynonna Earp and More

As the holiday season gets underway, we know there are more important things to be thankful for than good television… but let’s celebrate the TV anyway, shall we?

Earlier this month, we asked you to send us your gratitude for the past year of television, from the unexpected show renewals to the spot-on casting choices. In the attached gallery, we’ve narrowed down your (many!) submissions to 20 of your favorite developments from the last 11 months.

This year, TVLine readers gave thanks for particularly strong seasons of their favorite shows (like American Horror Story, Gotham and Hawaii Five-0), as well as the new leases on life granted to One Day at a Time and Wynonna Earp.

You’re also feeling the love for TV’s pint-sized performers, such as the kiddos on mixed-ish and Young Sheldon, while The Good Place‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste and A Million Little Things‘ Jason Ritter were among the small-screen thespians to get special shout-outs. What TVLine Readers Are Thankful For (2019)

The TVLine staff, meanwhile, has also given thanks for this year’s best television, and you can find our gratitude here. (We see we’re not the only ones obsessed with Baby Yoda!)

Flip through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see the submissions we’ve highlighted this year, then hit the comments with your own gratitude!