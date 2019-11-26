TVLine Is Thankful For: Baby Yoda, TV's New Buffy, Aniston's Makeover, 9-1-1 Bromance, Watchmen Tunes and More

Another jam-packed year of #PeakTV is nearly behind us — and with Thanksgiving just two days away, Team TVLine is continuing its tradition of showing gratitude for the past year’s quality television.

With each passing year, it gets more difficult to whittle down our favorite television from the previous 11 months. But as you’ll see in the attached gallery, each TVLine staffer is giving personal thanks for four highlights from 2019.

This year, we’re thankful for television’s latest trends (such as the recent wave of weekly episode drops on streaming services), as well as the series that surprised us with shocking returns (NCIS!), refreshing storytelling choices (Younger!) and exciting new romances (Grey’s Anatomy!).

We’re also showing some very specific gratitude this year, honoring the small-screen details like Evil‘s canned margaritas, The Masked Singer‘s ultra-committed backup dancers, Succession‘s impressive American accents and many more. What TVLine Is Thankful For (2019)

TVLine President/Editorial Director Michael Ausiello, Editor-in-Chief Matt Webb Mitovich, Managing Editor Kimberly Roots, Executive Editor Andy Swift, Senior Editor Dave Nemetz, West Coast Editor Vlada Gelman, News Editor Rebecca Iannucci and Staff Editor Ryan Schwartz have singled out as deserving of special kudos.