Iconic TV Parents From Family Matters, Fresh Prince and More Reunite on GMA3

GMA3 kicked off Thanksgiving early on Tuesday, inviting eight beloved ‘90s TV parents into its “living room” for a walk down memory lane.

Jo Marie Payton (Family Matters‘ Harriette Winslow), Reginald VelJohnson (Family Matters‘ Carl Winslow), Daphne Reid (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s second Aunt Viv), Tim Reid (Sister, Sister‘s Ray Campbell), Patricia Richardson (Home Improvement‘s Jill Taylor), William Russ (Boy Meets World‘s Alan Matthews), Joanna Kerns (Growing Pains‘ Maggie Seaver) and Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years‘ Jack Arnold) joined hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer for a look back at the shows that made them household names.

Here were a few highlights:

* Quite a few audience members were surprised to learn that “the mom from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the dad from Sister, Sister are married in real life,” but no one was more flabbergasted than Richardson, who could not contain her shock. A true bombshell. Not only did Daphne say that Tim is “too much” like his TV character, but she also recalled that they were set up by “a friend of mine… who I was dating.” Awkward.

* Palmer asked Lauria if he thought that Winnie and Kevin should have ended up together at the end of The Wonder Years, for which he had a thoughtful — if somewhat depressing — response: “If you listen to the last narration, they ended up as neighbors and their children played together. The Wonder Years was a pretty realistic show, and that’s usually how life goes, right?”

* Payton showed up with a bit of news to break: New episodes of Disney Channel’s The Proud Family — on which she voiced the legendary Suga Mama — will return with new episodes on Disney+ in 2020.

* And we may never get the sound of Straham screaming, “Did I do that?!” at VelJohnson and Noble — nor would we want to.

