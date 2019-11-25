Sex Education Season 2 Sets January Premiere Date at Netflix

A follow-up course in Sex Education has been added to Netflix’s winter curriculum: The streamer announced Monday that Season 2 of the acclaimed British comedy will drop all eight episodes on Friday, Jan. 17.

Netflix unveiled the premiere date along with the following mural, which features the show’s main characters: Otis (played by Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells), Ola (Patricia Allison) and Lily (Tanya Reynolds).

Sex Education follows the aforementioned Otis, a socially awkward high schooler who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). In Season 1, Otis and his friend Maeve set up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

When we pick up in Season 2, “late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve,” according to the official logline. “Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school, and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.” (For additional Season 2 spoilers, click here.)

