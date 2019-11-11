Sex Education Season 2 on Netflix: Check Out 6 Photos, Plus 9 Teasers

RELATED STORIES YOU Season 2 Gets December Premiere Date at Netflix -- See a New Poster

To bide your time until a second course in Sex Education commences, Netflix has releases photos and teasers from the series’ eight-episode return in 2020.

Sex Education follows Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). In Season 1, Otis and his friend Maeve (Emma Mackey) set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice. When the show returns sometime in 2020, late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola, whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex ed at the school. Also, new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Other teasers for Season 2:

*Maeve and Aimee’s BFF relationship is stronger than ever since Aimee ditched “The Untouchables.”

*Eric notices his new-found self-confidence attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.

*Jean and Jakob’s relationship is discovered, and they have to learn how to operate as a blended family.

*Adam is at military school, still conflicted by his feelings for Eric.

*Lily has hit pause on her sexual endeavors to focus on her creative talents and finds a new found friend in Ola.

*Jackson is forced to flex his mental, rather than physical, muscle, but is still buckling under the pressure from his parents to succeed.

