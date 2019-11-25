Sally Field and Jason Segel Receive Mysterious Dispatches From Elsewhere in New AMC Drama's First Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead Midseason Finale Recap: A Killer Among Us

The Walking Dead Midseason Finale Recap: A Killer Among Us Third Walking Dead Series Gets Title

Is it a game? A government operation? A psychological imbalance? How you classify the mystery afoot in the new trailer for Dispatches From Elsewhere seems to depend on which character you talk to.

The 10-hour anthology series, created by and starring How I Met Your Mother‘s Jason Segel, follows four people “brought together by chance — or perhaps it’s by design — when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” the series’ official logline proclaims.

As you can see in the sneak peek above, the people on the receiving end of these challenges don’t know exactly what’s going on, but they’ve got some theories. Eventually, the official description promises, “they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.”

The cast also includes Sally Field (Brothers & Sisters), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), André Benjamin (American Crime) and Eve Lindley (Mr. Robot). Segel also serves as EP alongside Garrett Basch (The Night Of), Scott Rudin and Eli Bush (The Newsroom).

Press PLAY on the video above to check out Dispatches From Elsewhere, then hit the comments: Are you planning to tune in to AMC’s puzzling new series?