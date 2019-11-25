Ratings: American Music Awards Hold Steady vs. Sunday Football, God Slips

ABC’s broadcast of the American Music Awards on Sunday night drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, adding a few eyeballs versus 2018 (which aired on a Tuesday, away from football) while steady in the demo — effectively stabilizing after last year’s precipitous drop.

Among the grades performances, TVLine readers gave Selena Gomez an average of “C”; Lizzo and Billie Eilish both earned an “A-“; and Taylor Swift’s medley and Post Malone/Ozzy Osbourne/Travis Scott each netted an “A.”

Elsewhere on the night…. American Music Awards 2019: Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

NBC | Sunday Night Football (17 mil/4.8) is up 20 and 12 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

CBS | God Friended Me (5.9 mil/0.6) slipped to hit and tie series lows; NCIS: Los Angeles (6.3 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth to match its series low in the demo; and Madam Secretary (4.3 mil/0.4) was steady.

FOX | Pending inevitable adjustment, The Simpsons (5.5 mil/1.8) is currently tied with the AMAs for Sunday’s non-sports win. Bless The Harts (2.7 mil/1.0), Bob’s Burgers (2.3 mil/0.9) and Family Guy (2.3 mil/0.9) were also up.

