Ratings: Flash Returns Steady, While American Music Awards Hits Lows

ABC’s coverage of the American Music Awards on Tuesday night drew 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, dropping 28 and 25 percent from last year to easily mark all-time lows.

Over on The CW, The Flash returned to 2.1 mil and a 0.8, right on par with its previous season average and finale; TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-.” Black Lightning (1.2 mil/0.4, reader grade “B+”), however, returned down from its freshman finale, hitting series lows on both counts.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (9 mil/1.8) was steady week-to-week, while This Is Us (8.8 mil/2.3) and New Amsterdam (7.1 mil/1.4) each dipped a tenth.

FOX | The Gifted (2.1 mil/0.7) was steady, while Lethal Weapon (3 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth.

CBS | NCIS (12.2 mil/1.4) was steady, FBI (9.1 mil/1.0) slipped another two tenths in Week 3 and New Orleans (7.9 mil/0.9) ticked down.

