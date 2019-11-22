Fuller House Season 5 Trailer: Babies, Wedding Bells… But No Aunt Becky?

That San Francisco townhouse is getting awfully crowded in Fuller House‘s final season… minus one notable absence.

Netflix has released a trailer for the first half of Season 5 — debuting Friday, Dec. 6 on the streamer — and there are lots of big life milestones in the air: Stephanie and Jimmy bring their new (and still unnamed) baby home from the hospital, while D.J. and Steve consider walking down the aisle. “There’s gonna be a lot of people in this house,” Ramona — who gets a new love interest this season, too — notes. “You know, legally, if three more people move in, we have to register as a commune.”

There’s still plenty of room for guest stars, of course, like original Full House stars Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, who all make a cameo in the Season 5 trailer. But we don’t see a glimpse, or hear a mention, of Aunt Becky — played by Lori Loughlin, who was named along with Felicity Huffman in this year’s college admissions scandal. (TVLine reported back in March that Loughlin would likely not appear in Fuller House‘s final season, in light of the scandal.)

