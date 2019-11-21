Undone Renewed for Season 2

Alma’s journey through multiple dimensions will continue: Amazon Prime has renewed Undone for Season 2.

In addition, series co-creator Kate Purdy has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

“It’s been wonderful to share Undone and have people watching become part of the experience as they interpret the show through their own perceptions of reality,” Purdy and fellow EP Raphael Bob-Waksberg said in a statement. “We are thrilled Amazon Studios is giving us the opportunity to keep exploring this world and these characters, and we look forward to seeing where the story takes us next – but since time is a construct, in a way, we already made the second season and you have always been watching it all along!”

Added Amazon Studios’ co-head of television and COO Albert Cheng, “We’re so excited for a second season of this wholly unique, visually stunning and critically acclaimed series. Undone is beautifully done in every sense of the word, aesthetically and emotionally, and we’re very happy Undone will return for our Prime Video customers around the world.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Undone‘s first season dropped on Sept. 13 — and multiple TVLine editors deemed it one of this fall’s most promising new shows. The genre-bending, half-hour dramedy, which applies rotoscope animation to live-action performances, centers on Alma Winograd-Diaz (Alita: Battle Angel‘s Rosa Salazar), a young woman who is involved in a near-fatal car accident. When she wakes up in a hospital bed, she begins having visions of her late father (Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk), who encourages her to tap into her mysterious new ability that allows her to travel through space and time, with the hopes of preventing his untimely death. Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces) and Constance Marie (Switched at Birth) co-star.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Undone‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to another season?