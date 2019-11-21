Harrison Ford to Star in Scripted Drama Based on True-Crime Doc The Staircase

RELATED STORIES Peak TV Treasure: The Staircase

Harrison Ford is getting ready to once again yell, “I didn’t kill my wife!”

The legendary actor has signed on to star in a scripted adaptation of the true-crime documentary The Staircase, our sister site Variety is reporting.

The project, which is currently being pitched to networks by producers Annapurna Television, is based on the 2004 documentary series that followed the trial of novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife. (Peterson claimed his wife’s death was an accident caused by her falling down the stairs.) The original documentary was supplemented by a 2012 follow-up, and another in 2018. The entire series — which we here at TVLine have named a Peak TV Treasure — is available to stream on Netflix.

Ford will serve as an executive producer on the series as well as starring. Antonio Campos (The Sinner) is set to write the series and will also serve as an EP.

If it’s picked up by a network, the series will be the first regular TV role in Ford’s long Hollywood career. Early on, he guest-starred on shows like Gunsmoke and Kung Fu before becoming a huge movie star with the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, along with hits like The Fugitive and Air Force One.

What do you think of Ford playing Michael Peterson, The Staircase junkies? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the news.