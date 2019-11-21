Good Trouble Sneak Peek: The Moms Arrive for The Fosters Holiday Reunion

RELATED STORIES Good Trouble Reunites Entire Fosters Family for Christmas Special — PHOTO

The Fosters moms Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) are heading for Good Trouble this holiday season, and their visit gets off to a rocky start in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

In the above video from the two-hour Christmas special, Callie and Mariana’s moms aren’t exactly in the holiday spirit after a nightmare drive to the Coterie. But hopefully, all their bickering is just about the traffic and not a sign of marital problems.

As the couple enters the building, they’re greeted by one of their daughters’ fellow residents. “Ah, stoner moms,” Kelly says, referring to Stef and Lena’s very memorable, very high visit last season.

Elsewhere in the special, which will reunite the entire Foster clan, as well as Brandon’s in-laws, “Callie struggles to tell her moms about quitting her clerkship, while Mariana agrees to volunteer for a holiday festival for the underprivileged,” per the official synopsis. Plus, “Alice is hiding a secret from the Coterie, and Davia strolls down memory lane with Dennis, opening old wounds.”

Then in the second hour, “the Fosters and the Hunters help out with the impromptu volunteer Christmas event. Stef agrees to be a part of Mariana’s plan to avoid a major catastrophe, all while Gael and Jazmine deal with a painful family decision,” and “Jamie is eager to ask Callie a very important question.”

The Good Trouble Christmas event airs Monday, Dec. 16 at 9/8c on Freeform. Season 2B will then premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at a new, later time of 10 pm.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your hopes for the Fosters family reunion!