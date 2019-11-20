Lizzie McGuire Revival: Adam Lamberg Returning as Gordo — First Photo

Fifteen years after kissing in Italy and never speaking of it again, Lizzie McGuire and David Gordon (street name: “Gordo”) are reuniting on Disney+. The streaming service announced on Wednesday that Adam Lamberg will reprise his role in the upcoming revival of Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” Hilary Duff — who also serves as an executive producer on Lizzie, alongside original series creator Terri Minsky — said in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

Currently filming in New York City and Los Angeles, the Lizzie McGuire revival picks back up with its title character preparing to celebrate her 30th birthday. “She seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem,” the official synopsis warns. “With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

Speaking of Lizzie’s “loving family,” it was recently announced that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will all return as her mother, father and brother, respectively. There’s still no word on the other characters formerly in Lizzie’s orbit, including BFF Miranda (played by Lalaine).

