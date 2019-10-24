Lizzie McGuire Revival Welcomes Back 3 Original Cast Members — First Photo

Disney+ is staging a full-on McGuire family reunion. The upcoming streaming service announced on Thursday that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will all reprise their roles in the upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival, which once again will star Hilary Duff in the title role.

Per the revival’s official synopsis, “the new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13 year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

The original Lizzie McGuire ran on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, eventually leading to a big-screen adventure in which Lizzie spent a week in Italy and filled in for a look-alike pop star named Isabella.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ said in a statement. “With [original series creator Terri Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” added Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

There’s no word yet on which other former Lizzie cast members, including BFFs Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and/or Miranda (LaLaine), might appear in the revival — but if this latest casting announcement is any indication, Disney+ is doing its best to give fans everything (and everyone) they want.

Your thoughts on the Lizzie McGuire reunion’s latest announcement? Drop ’em in a comment below.