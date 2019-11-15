'Crisis on Infinite Earths': First Official Arrowverse Crossover Photos Unite Heroes, Reveal Super Baby

It’s a bird, it’s a plane… it’s a super baby! The first official photos from the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover have been released, and they feature Superman and Lois Lane’s little bundle of joy.

Elsewhere in the images from the Supergirl installment of the five-part event, things are already getting destructive: The Girl of Steel is joined by her Kryptopnian cousin, her Sunday-night neighbor Batwoman, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Atom amidst a lot of wreckage. And if that’s not enough heroes for you, you can also spot the Green Arrow having what appears to be an intense conversation with Superman, as well as Oliver’s daughter Mia Smoak-Queen and Sara Lance in her White Canary costume. (And if you missed it over last weekend, here’s the first teaser promo for “Crisis.”)

A full breakdown of when the “Crisis” episodes will air is below:

Supergirl: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 pm (special time)

Batwoman: Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm (special day)

The Flash: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm

Arrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm (special time)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 pm (special episode)

Additionally, Kevin Smith will host a “Crisis” aftershow on Sunday, Dec. 8 (at 9 pm) and Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9 pm), which will allow viewers a chance to digest everything they’ve taken in.

