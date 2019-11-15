'Crisis on Infinite Earths': Harbinger Enlists the Legends of Tomorrow in New Teaser for Arrowverse Crossover

When you’re facing the destruction of all universes, it’s all hands on deck: In TVLine’s exclusive promo for the Arrowverse’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, Lyla Michaels, aka Harbinger, calls upon the Legends of Tomorrow crew to join the fight.

“Come with me. I need your help to avert a crisis that threatens the entire multiverse,” Harbinger tells Sara Lance and Ray Palmer while interrupting what looks like drinks at the bar. (Sorry, guys, but the wacky Legends fun times are over. Beebo’s not gonna avert this crisis.)

As the Legends get involved, fighting alongside Batwoman, Supergirl, The Flash and more, Sara announces, “Welcome to the joy zone.” (Mick also reunites with his crush, Killer Frost!)

A full breakdown of when the “Crisis” episodes will air is below:

Supergirl: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 pm (special time)

Batwoman: Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm (special day)

The Flash: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm

Arrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm (special time)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 pm (special episode)

Additionally, Kevin Smith will host a ‘Crisis” aftershow on Sunday, Dec. 8 (at 9 pm) and Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9 pm), which will allow viewers a chance to digest everything they’ve taken in.

Press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the “Crisis” action.