Ratings: CMA Awards Grows Audience; Masked Singer and Survivor Go Low

ABC’s broadcast of the CMA Awards on Wednesday drew 11.3 million viewers, up 12 percent from last year’s total audience while down just a tenth in the demo (with a night-dominating 2.0 rating).

Opposite the music awards, Fox’s Masked Singer (5.6 mil/1.6, read recap) dropped a good 20 percent week-to-week to mark series lows. Almost Family (1.7 mil/0.5) returned from a multi-week break to its lowest sperm count numbers yet.

THE CW | Riverdale (822K/0.3, read recap) and Nancy Drew (712K/0.2) both ticked up.

CBS | A two-hour Survivor (6 mil/1.1) slipped to season lows. S.W.A.T. (3.1 mil/0.5) dipped to a new audience low while holding steady in the demo.

NBC | Chicago Med (7.4 mil/1.1), Fire (7.2 mil/1.1) and P.D. (6.4 mil.1.0) were all steady in the demo, though the first two each lost a handful of eyeballs.

