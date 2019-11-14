Ratings: CMA Awards Grows Audience; Masked Singer and Survivor Go Low

ABC’s broadcast of the CMA Awards on Wednesday drew 11.3 million viewers, up 12 percent from last year’s total audience while down just a tenth in the demo (with a night-dominating 2.0 rating).
Opposite the music awards, Fox’s Masked Singer (5.6 mil/1.6, read recap) dropped a good 20 percent week-to-week to mark series lows. Almost Family (1.7 mil/0.5) returned from a multi-week break to its lowest
sperm count numbers yet.
Elsewhere….
THE CW | Riverdale (822K/0.3, read recap) and Nancy Drew (712K/0.2) both ticked up.
CBS | A two-hour Survivor (6 mil/1.1) slipped to season lows. S.W.A.T. (3.1 mil/0.5) dipped to a new audience low while holding steady in the demo.
NBC | Chicago Med (7.4 mil/1.1), Fire (7.2 mil/1.1) and P.D. (6.4 mil.1.0) were all steady in the demo, though the first two each lost a handful of eyeballs.
