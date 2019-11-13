The Witcher Scores Early Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

In a vote of confidence, Netflix has handed a Season 2 renewal to The Witcher, more than a month out from its Season 1 debut.

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, Netflix’s Witcher stars Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles Geralt toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together. Relative newcomer Freya Allan co-stars as Ciri, the aforementioned princess, while Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) portrays the sorceress Yennefer.

"I'm so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we'll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement.

As previously reported, The Witcher‘s first season is set to premiere on Friday, Dec. 20 (watch trailer). Its second season, which will consist of eight episodes, will go into production in early 2020 for a planned debut in 2021.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Witcher‘s renewal. Your thoughts on the early pickup news?