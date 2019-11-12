Harley Quinn's Kaley Cuoco Assembles the Worst of the Worst in NSFW Trailer

Harley Quinn doesn’t give any effs, but she sure drops a few in the newly released full trailer for her upcoming DC Universe series.

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as the voice of the titular miscreant, who’s getting treated very badly by The Joker at the start of the two-minute preview. (Cuoco also executive-produces.) “Joker never loved me. He only loves Batman,” Harley laments after her desired partner in crime literally throws her at the caped crusader in order to make a hasty retreat.

But after a pep talk from Poison Ivy (Bless This Mess‘ Lake Bell), our girl regroups and starts to assemble her gang. “If I want a crew, I should be looking for scumbags no one else believes in,” she reasons. And based on what we see unfold, it seems like she’s successful!

Throughout, Harley uses her signature baseball bat to crack skulls and spill copious amounts of blood. But will her efforts be enough to get her into the hallowed Legion of Doom? “If Joker can get in,” she vows, “so can I!”

Harley Quinn premieres Friday, Nov. 29. The series also features the voice talents of Diedrich Bader (American Housewife), Tony Hale (Veep), Sanaa Lathan (The Affair), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU) and Wanda Sykes (The Other Two), among others.

Press PLAY on the video above — it’s NSFW, so you might want to plug in some headphones — then hit the comments with your thoughts!