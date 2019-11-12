Disney+ Streaming Service Plagued by Technical Glitches on Launch Day

RELATED STORIES Mandalorian Review: Disney+ Series Shoots First, Raises Questions Later

Somewhere, Bob Iger is having a really bad morning.

Just hours after the highly anticipated Disney+ streaming service went live, many users have experienced technical problems that are preventing them from accessing the platform’s substantial library.

Some subscribers have been able to log in and select titles to watch, only to be met with an endless loading screen. Others, however, are receiving various error messages that prompt them to “please exit the app and try again.”

Here’s a sample of the reactions on social media:

Hmm, I'll give it another 3 hours. Just like the lines at Disney itself🙂. pic.twitter.com/lBVkOc6AGz — Spartan (@Spartan121K) November 12, 2019

I don’t know about you guys, but I think “The Mandalorian” looks awesome. pic.twitter.com/ZBLNLlAyRk — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) November 12, 2019

Disney+ acknowledged the hiccups in a tweet on Tuesday morning: “The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience.”

The streaming service — for those who can access it, at least — features thousands of hours of content, with many more titles rolling out within the first year of launch. The Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars series The Mandalorian, a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp, the science-centric docuseries The World According to Jeff Goldblum and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are among the projects now streaming on the service.

Have you experienced any technical issues with Disney+ so far? Tell us in the comments section below.