Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek: Burgess Gets Shocking News From the Doctor

Burgess is in for quite an unexpected surprise in TVLine’s exclusive video from this Wednesday’s Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10/9c).

When the officer is injured during a suspect chase, she finds herself at Chicago Med, where she gets more than just stitches. “You should be more careful on the job,” the doctor warns Burgess, noting her elevated levels of beta HCG. “It means you’re pregnant. Probably around four weeks.”

A stunned Burgess can’t believe the news. “Are you sure?” she asks, so the doc assures Burgess that she is “100 percent” with child. As for the father, the “four weeks” timeline almost all but confirms that Burgess and Ruzek’s crossover hookup is responsible for the unplanned pregnancy.

So will Burgess, who looks pretty shell-shocked and uncertain after hearing the big news, keep the baby? And how will her ex Ruzek react? That remains to be seen, but ahead of this season, showrunner Rick Eid told TVLine, “Burgess has some interesting things happening that affect her worldview, so to speak, and make her question whether or not being a cop or being part of Intelligence is the right thing for her. Some pretty major personal things happen with her.”

Elsewhere in the episode, “a homicide case turns into a missing persons case, with a sinister twist,” per the official synopsis, while “Voight has to decide between justice and the letter of the law.”

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on this latest "Burzek" twist.