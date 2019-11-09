Ratings: Charmed Eyes Series Low

The CW’s Charmed this Friday night drew its fourth-smallest audience to date — 623,000 total viewers — while ticking down to a series low in the demo, with a 0.1 rating.

Leading out of that, Dynasty (370K/0.1) added one half of a half of a handful of eyeballs to last week’s all-time audience low, while holding on for dear mercy to its own 0.1 demo rating. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.6 mil/0.8) was steady week-to-week, leading the night in the demo.

CBS | Hawaii Five-0 (7.1 mil/0.7, see who earned a POTW honorable mention), Magnum P.I. (6.7 mil/0.6) and Blue Bloods (7.4 mil/0.6) were all steady in the demo, with the latter copping Friday’s largest audience.

NBC | The Blacklist (4.2 mil/0.6) hit a season high in audience while steady in the demo.

ABC | High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Broadcast-TV Sneak Preview: The Colon Factory (read High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Post Mortem) did 1.74 mil and a 0.3.

