Magicians Grieves for Quentin, Embarks on Endgame Quest in Season 5 Teaser

RELATED STORIES Magicians EPs on Quentin's Shocking Exit and Emotional Musical Tribute

Magicians EPs on Quentin's Shocking Exit and Emotional Musical Tribute Krypton Cancelled at Syfy After 2 Seasons, Lobo Spinoff Passed Over

The Magicians gang is not about to accept Quentin’s death without a fight, so naturally, they’re turning to the Avengers for inspiration in Season 5.

In TVLine’s exclusive teaser, Q’s friends are still reeling from his sacrifice and coping as best as they can. “No one gets to tell you how to grieve,” Alice’s mom informs her daughter. “Only you know where it’s going to take you. You need to do something crazy to get through it.”

Speaking of crazy, Margo has a wild plan… to potentially undo Quentin’s demise? “It’s not over yet. We’re going to Endgame this s—t,” she declares to Eliot, who, after a beat, replies, “When did you have time to go see Endgame?” (Good question!)

Viewers, of course, will recall that Quentin gave up his own life in the Season 4 finale to send the monster and his sister into the seam as Alice watched on in anguish. “I don’t think that there’s a character on the show who’s not touched in a deep way, in a profound way, by what happens to Quentin,” executive producer Sera Gamble previously told TVLine. “That feels honest to us. It’s just human to have experienced a bit of life. Quentin had a unique relationship with each of these characters that you’ll see in Season 5. The way that they sort of metabolize his death, it’s not always linear, but it’s sort of a flavor that runs through everybody’s story in Season 5.”

The Magicians returns for Season 5 in January 2020 on Syfy. Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts!