NBC Announces Midseason Game Plan: XL Good Place Finale, Plus Manifest, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and More

NBC is sending The Good Place off with a super-sized episode and a little help from Seth Meyers.
The Peacock on Friday unveiled its midseason schedule and the big news is that Kristen Bell-Ted Danson afterlife satire will conclude its four-season run on Thursday, Jan. 30 with a special 90-minute farewell that will include both the final episode and a Meyers-hosted post-show featuring the entire cast.
NBC’s winter/spring game plan also includes the returns of Manifest (Monday, Jan. 6, following the Season 2 bow of America’s Got Talent: The Champions), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Thursday, Feb. 6) and Good Girls (Sunday, Feb. 16).
Meanwhile, the anticipated musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — starring Jane Levy and Lauren Graham — will get a special preview on Tuesday, Jan. 7 ahead of its official Sunday, Feb. 16 launch; new drama Council of Dads will inherit This Is Us‘ Tuesday-at-9 pm time slot in March when the latter completes its Season 4 run; and Blindspot‘s final season is being held until Summer 2020.
Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s midseason schedule…
MONDAY
8 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions (The Voice returns in February)
10 pm Manifest
TUESDAY
8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games
9 pm This Is Us (COUNCIL OF DADS begins in March)
10 pm New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY (Beginning in February)
8 pm Superstore
8:30 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine
9 pm Will & Grace (new time slot)
9:30 pm INDEBTED
10 pm Law & Order: SVU
FRIDAY (Beginning Jan. 10)
8 pm LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR (The Blacklist returns in March)
9 pm Dateline NBC
SUNDAY (March)
8 pm Little Big Shots
9 pm ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
10 pm Good Girls