NBC Announces Midseason Game Plan: XL Good Place Finale, Plus Manifest, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and More

NBC is sending The Good Place off with a super-sized episode and a little help from Seth Meyers.

The Peacock on Friday unveiled its midseason schedule and the big news is that Kristen Bell-Ted Danson afterlife satire will conclude its four-season run on Thursday, Jan. 30 with a special 90-minute farewell that will include both the final episode and a Meyers-hosted post-show featuring the entire cast.

NBC’s winter/spring game plan also includes the returns of Manifest (Monday, Jan. 6, following the Season 2 bow of America’s Got Talent: The Champions), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Thursday, Feb. 6) and Good Girls (Sunday, Feb. 16).

Meanwhile, the anticipated musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist — starring Jane Levy and Lauren Graham — will get a special preview on Tuesday, Jan. 7 ahead of its official Sunday, Feb. 16 launch; new drama Council of Dads will inherit This Is Us‘ Tuesday-at-9 pm time slot in March when the latter completes its Season 4 run; and Blindspot‘s final season is being held until Summer 2020.

Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s midseason schedule…

MONDAY

8 pm America’s Got Talent: The Champions (The Voice returns in February)

10 pm Manifest

TUESDAY

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games

9 pm This Is Us (COUNCIL OF DADS begins in March)

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY (Beginning in February)

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9 pm Will & Grace (new time slot)

9:30 pm INDEBTED

10 pm Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY (Beginning Jan. 10)

8 pm LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR (The Blacklist returns in March)

9 pm Dateline NBC

SUNDAY (March)

8 pm Little Big Shots

9 pm ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

10 pm Good Girls