Blindspot's Shortened Final Season Held for Summer 2020 on NBC

The fates of four Blindspot characters will hang in the balance a little longer than expected.

TVLine has confirmed that the NBC drama’s fifth and final season — which was missing from the network’s just-released midseason schedule — will be held until Summer 2020. A specific premiere date has not been announced, but Blindspot‘s swan song will be shorter than previous seasons, spanning just 13 episodes.

During Blindspot‘s Season 4 finale, Jane, Weller and the rest of the FBI team were framed for a scheme called Project Helios, which had really been orchestrated by the season’s Big Bad, Madeline Burke. Shortly after the team found a remote cabin where they could hide from the authorities, Madeline ordered a drone strike on the location — and a missile hit the cabin while Reade, Zapata, Weller and Patterson were still inside. (Jane, meanwhile, wasn’t in the building at the time of the explosion.)

“We really have the team take a loss, which you don’t often see in procedural television,” series creator Martin Gero said after the finale. “It leads to a very propulsive Season 5, unlike any [season] we’ve ever done. It’s basically the team against the world, trying to still take down Madeline but also trying to clear their name… The whole final season is about getting back home.”

Gero added that the team members who do survive the explosion — whomever those might be — are “bonded together now, closer than they’ve ever been. The idea of revenge and justice is heavy in their minds.”

