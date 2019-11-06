DWTS Judge Calls Sean Spicer's Safety 'Frustrating' — So What's Her Solution?

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Week 8 Recap: Did the Right Couple Go Home?

After admitting on Monday’s Dancing With the Stars broadcast that she was “confused and a little irritated” by America’s vote, judge Carrie Ann Inaba is weighing in further on this unpredictable season — and the contestant who notably keeps sticking around.

Despite earning the lowest scores of any remaining Season 28 contestant, ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer has continued to survive each cut. Not only has Spicer made it to the final six, but he’s never even found himself in jeopardy. Instead, well-scored hopefuls like model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and, most recently, The Office alum Kate Flannery have been booted instead.

“My reaction to Sean being saved, it’s frustrating,” Inaba told Us Weekly after Monday’s episode. “There are really great dancers being sent home, but that is part of our show. It’s always been the audience and the judges’ perspective… I can’t be mad at it, but it’s frustrating.”

Following Bobby Bones’ surprising win last year, Dancing With the Stars tweaked its elimination format for Season 28: After the bottom two vote-getters are announced, the three judges — Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli — now choose which couple to save and which to send home.

But since the bottom two is decided by a combination of judges’ scores and America’s votes, Inaba argued that viewers simply need to be showing more support to the dancers who are improving each week.

“We want the people to be involved, and this is the way they are voting. It’s hard because sometimes I hear the feedback from the people. ‘Hey, why aren’t the best dancers staying in?’ Well, that’s up to you guys,” Inaba continued. “I’m doing my job, right? And people need to vote. So, I just hope that those who are frustrated with this happening as well vote as passionately as the people who support Sean.”

Still, some disgruntled fans on social media — and TVLine’s comments section — have argued the opposite perspective, urging the judges to give Spicer much lower scores in order to ensure he at least appears in the bottom two.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC, with the Season 28 finale set for Nov. 25. Do you agree with Inaba’s take on the Spicer situation?