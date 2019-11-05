Live in Front of a Studio Audience to Return to ABC With Holiday Episodes of All in the Family and Good Times

ABC is granting one of our big Christmas wishes this year, bringing back its Live in Front of a Studio Audience special with holiday-themed episodes of All in the Family and Good Times, TVLine has learned.

The new special will air Wednesday, Dec. 18 on the Alphabet network and will feature stars recreating classic holiday episodes of the Norman Lear-produced sitcoms. The first Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, produced by Lear and Jimmy Kimmel, aired back in May and featured Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei as All in the Family‘s Archie and Edith Bunker, along with an episode of The Jeffersons with Jamie Foxx as George Jefferson and Wanda Sykes as Weezy. (No word yet on whether Harrelson and Tomei will reprise their roles in the new special.) The special handed ABC a 12-year audience high in the time slot, with 10.4 million viewers tuning in.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC,” the network’s entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories — and now with Good

Times as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event.”