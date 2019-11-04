Mayans M.C. Renewed for Season 3 Minus Co-Creator Kurt Sutter

Despite a recent behind-the-scenes kerfuffle that led to series co-creator Kurt Sutter’s firing, Mayans M.C. is returning for a third season at FX. With Sutter out, EP and Co-Creator Elgin James officially takes over as sole showrunner.

“We’re happy to continue telling the story of Mayans M.C. with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner,” said Nick Grad, Fox’s president of original programming, in a statement. “Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans M.C. with this incredible cast, crew and creative team.”

Sutter was fired from the Sons of Anarchy spinoff last month after FX received multiple complaints about his behavior. He sent a letter to the Mayans cast and crew following his dismissal in which he described himself as “an abrasive dick,” adding that “my arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Per FX, Mayans Season 2 has thus far averaged 4.6 million viewers per episode across all platforms. The finale airs on Tuesday.

Mayans Season 3 will bow in Fall 2020.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Mayans‘ pickup.