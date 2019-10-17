Kurt Sutter Fired by FX After Multiple Complaints of 'Abrasive' Behavior

RELATED STORIES Mayans MC Season 2 Premiere Recap: Family Feud — Plus, Grade the Episode

Kurt Sutter‘s long relationship with FX has run out of gas.

The Sons of Anarchy creator has been fired by the cable network in light of multiple complaints about his behavior on the spinoff Mayans M.C., according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sutter sent a letter to the Mayans cast and crew following his dismissal in which he describes himself as “an abrasive dick” and apologizes, adding that “my arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage.” But further details on the specific complaints have not yet been made public.

Sutter served as creator and showrunner on Sons of Anarchy, which ran for seven successful seasons on FX, and went on to co-create the Sons spinoff Mayans M.C., which debuted last year and is currently airing its second season, with Elgin James. (Sutter had already announced that he’d be handing over full-time showrunner duties to James, should Mayans get renewed for a Season 3.) Prior to Sons of Anarchy, Sutter was a writer and producer on the FX cop drama The Shield, and he also created the short-lived medieval drama The Bastard Executioner for the network back in 2015.

He’s still a part of the Fox family, though: Sutter still has an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV that isn’t affected by the dismissal.