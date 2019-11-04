Mad About You Revival: Carol Burnett to Reprise Role as Jamie's Mother

RELATED STORIES Mad About You Revival: Two More Vets Return — Plus One Who Won't

Mad About You Revival: Two More Vets Return — Plus One Who Won't Mad About You Revival Casts Paul and Jamie's Grown-Up Daughter

Spectrum’s fast-approaching Mad About You revival is hosting one more family reunion: Carol Burnett is set to reprise her role as Theresa Stemple, the mother of Helen Hunt’s Jamie, TVLine has learned.

Burnett will be back in a guest-starring capacity, though it’s not yet clear if she will appear in more than one episode. The comedienne previously appeared in 10 installments of Mad About You‘s original run, while the late Carroll O’Connor portrayed Jamie’s father, Gus.

Billed as a “limited event series,” the new Mad About You episodes will follow Jamie and Paul Buchman (once again played by Hunt and Paul Reiser) as they adjust to empty-nester life after dropping their daughter, Mabel (Black Mirror‘s Abby Quinn), off at college.

Other alumni returning for the new episodes include John Pankow as Paul’s cousin Ira, Richard Kind as Dr. Mark Devanow, Anne Ramsey as Jamie’s older sister, Lisa, and Jerry Adler as building super Mr. Wicker. (A Mad source previously told TVLine that there are no plans for Lisa Kudrow to return as Ursula Buffay, aka the twin sister of Friends‘ Phoebe).

The 12-episode revival will be available to Spectrum subscribers in two batches: The first six episodes bow Wednesday, Nov. 20, while the others will drop Wednesday, Dec. 18. All 164 original episodes of the sitcom are now available to watch on-demand, exclusively for Spectrum customers.