Mad About You Revival: Two More Vets Return — Plus One Who Won't

Hail, hail the Mad About You gang’s (almost) all here for the revival.

Anne Ramsey is set to recur in the forthcoming Spectrum revival; she played Lisa, the older sister to Helen Hunt’s Jamie, in the original series. Additionally, fellow franchise vet Jerry Adler — aka building super Mr. Wicker — will guest-star in the premiere.

As previously reported, the 12-episode revival will air on Spectrum in two equal parts, with the first six episodes bowing Wednesday, Nov. 20, and the final six dropping on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The new episodes will find Paul (Paul Reiser) and Jamie adjusting to their new life as empty-nesters after dropping their “unpredictable, hard-to-control” grown-up daughter Mabel (Black Mirror‘s Abby Quinn) off at college.

Also returning for the “limited event” series will be Mad alums John Pankow and Richard Kind, who are reprising their respective roles as Ira Buchman and Dr. Mark Devanow.

Meanwhile, a Mad source tells TVLine that there are no plays for another beloved alum — Lisa Kudrow — to make an appearance as Ursula (aka the twin sister of Friends‘ Phoebe).

Peter Tolan (Rescue Me) will serve as showrunner on the revival, with Reiser, Hunt, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher serving as EPs. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, will be an executive consultant. Hunt will direct the opener.