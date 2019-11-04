The Chi: Jason Mitchell Fires Back at Allegations That Led to His Exit

RELATED STORIES The Chi: Jason Mitchell's Character Brandon to Be Killed Off in Season 3

Jason Mitchell is breaking his silence about his exit from The Chi — and he’s not apologizing, either.

The actor gave his side of the story in an interview with radio show The Breakfast Club on Monday, after he was fired from the Showtime drama back in May following multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior from co-star Tiffany Boone and showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis. According to Mitchell, “there actually was no situation” with Boone, and Floyd Davis made the accusation against him on Boone’s behalf.

Mitchell says that the conflict between him and Floyd Davis arose during production, when he had to film a number of emotional scenes just after a close friend of his was murdered. Floyd Davis asked how he was doing, according to Mitchell, and then said she didn’t want him to “go home and self-medicate,” which bothered the actor. He told creator Lena Waithe about the incident, who reported it to HR, and that led to a “heated discussion” between him and Floyd Davis, with him being fired shortly thereafter.

“I’m all for the #MeToo movement,” Mitchell said, “but I think in this situation, Ayanna tried to use it as a really, really ugly weapon.” In addition, he claims that he was fired by Showtime because “I was asking for money and all these different sorts of things, and they just weren’t down to do it.” Mitchell’s character Brandon is slated to be killed off during the upcoming third season of The Chi.