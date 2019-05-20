The Chi's Jason Mitchell to Exit Amid Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Jason Mitchell, who stars in Showtime’s The Chi, won’t return for the drama’s upcoming third season following multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior, our sister site Deadline reports.

Showtime confirms to Deadline that the network decided not to pick up Mitchell’s contract for the Chicago-set drama’s Season 3, which was announced last month. Mitchell stars as Brandon, an up-and-coming chef who starts his own food truck.

Mitchell has also been dropped by his agent and manager, per Deadline, and has lost a lead role in the Netflix film Desperados, in which he was set to star alongside Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell. The latest allegation against Mitchell happened off the set during the production of Desperados and led to his dismissal. Mitchell was also involved in an earlier incident while filming The Chi, which had reportedly been resolved. (Details on either incident aren’t available at this time.) Mitchell was investigated for assault after being accused of attacking a woman at a Boston hotel in 2016.

After a breakout role as NWA rapper Eazy-E in the 2015 box-office hit Straight Outta Compton, Mitchell joined the cast of The Chi ahead of its January 2018 debut. Mitchell also appeared in the films Kong: Skull Island, Mudbound and Detroit; his other TV roles include Forever, Major Crimes and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.