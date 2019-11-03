The New Pope Teaser Trailer Introduces John Malkovich's 'Pompous' Addition

RELATED STORIES The New Pope: Jude Law 'Suits' Up (and Turns Heads) in First Teaser

“Everyone in the world should know who the Pope is. It’s not vanity, it’s necessity.”

So declares John Malkovich in a fresh teaser trailer for The New Pope, HBO’s follow-up to 2016’s The Young Pope.

Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino directed and co-wrote all nine episodes of what is his second limited series set in the world of the modern papacy. Jude Law reprises his role as Lenny, aka Pope Pius XIII, who wakes up with a mischievous smile at the end of the video. Malkovich, meanwhile, plays… well, HBO hasn’t officially identified his character, but the footage reveals that he’s Lenny replacement in the Vatican. And the new addition has no qualms about admitting his bad qualities, which include being irresponsible, pompous and conceited.

Young Pope cast members Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Maurizio Lombardi are also set to return for The New Pope, along with new cast members Henry Goodman (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Ulrich Thomsen (The Blacklist), Mark Ivanir (Homeland), Massimo Ghini (Titanic: Blood and Steel) and Yuliya Snigir. Guest stars include Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct) and Marilyn Manson (Salem). (Get a first look at Stone and Manson’s undisclosed characters here.)

The New Pope is slated to premiere January 2020 on HBO. Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the follow-up.