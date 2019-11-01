Pearson Cancelled: Suits Spinoff Not Returning for Season 2

Pearson is saying goodbye to the Windy City: USA Network has cancelled the Suits spinoff after just one season, TVLine has learned.

The offshoot followed Gina Torres’ disbarred lawyer Jessica Pearson as she became involved in the dirty world of Chicago politics, taking on the role of right-hand fixer for the city’s mayor (Homeland‘s Morgan Spector). The cast also included Simon Kassianides (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as a cop/the mayor’s driver, Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill) as ambitious city attorney Keri Allen, Chantel Riley (Wynonna Earp) as Jessica’s cousin Angela, Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) as Jessica’s “intense” assistant Yoli and Eli Goree (Ballers) as the mayor’s press secretary Derrick. Suits EP Daniel Arkin serves as showrunner on the spinoff.

The first season concluded in mid-September with Jessica declaring to the mayor that she will fix his McGann problem, but after that, she’s done being his errand girl. (Read our full recap here.) Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Pearson‘s 10-episode freshman run averaged 513,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — or, exactly half of what sire/lead-in Suits did during its farewell season. Among all current or ending USA Network dramas, it ranked last in the demo and only drew a larger audience that Mr. Robot (which in its final season is averaging 360,000 weekly viewers).

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news.