Sabrina the Teenage Witch 'Revival': Melissa Joan Hart Reunites With Salem in Late Late Show Subpoena Sketch

James Corden conjured up Melissa Joan Hart and a beloved talking cat for a spellbinding (and educational!) reunion timed to All Hallows’ Eve.

The Late Late Show revived Sabrina the Teenage Witch — or, should we say, Subpoena the Teenage Witch — on Wednesday. Hart reprised her star-making role as Sabrina Spellman, while Nick Bakay returned to voice Salem. In the sketch, Sabrina was visited by her cousin James, who teleported from Washington D.C. to tell the enchantress about her new power to issue subpoenas. But once it was explained to her that these summons can largely go ignored (just ask Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani!), Sabrina deduced that her new ability was of little to no value. TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide

While the above video may be the closest thing OG Sabrina fans get to a revival, Hart is reportedly attached to star in a Girl Meets World-esque followup of her Nickelodeon sitcom Clarissa Explains It All. Back in October 2018, she reunited with Sabrina castmates Nate Richert (Harvey), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda) and Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda) to send their best wishes — err, witches, to the stars of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reboot, which has since been renewed for Season 2 (aka Parts 3 and 4).

