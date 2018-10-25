Sabrina the Teenage Witch Stars Send 'Best Witches' to Cast of Netflix Reboot

The original cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch has reunited to give Netflix’s forthcoming Sabrina reboot its blessing.

In the video below, former castmates Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina), Nate Richert (Harvey), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda) and Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda) come together to send their best wishes — err, witches, to the stars of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which drops its 10-episode first season tomorrow on the streaming service. (Read our “B+” review.)

“I just wanted to send my ‘best witches’ to Kiernan Shipka — aka the new Sabrina Spellman,” Hart, who starred as Sabrina for seven seasons on the ABC/WB sitcom, says. “By the way, from one Sabrina to the other, if you’re ever given a choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum.”

Richert also sends his best to his successor Ross Lynch, but warns of potential dangers ahead. “I hear the new Sabrina is scarier and pretty damn twisted,” he says. “I’m rooting for you, buddy. Stay alive!”

Rhea then offers to trade roles with new Hilda Lucy Davis, and Broderick says she’s “excited” to see Miranda Otto in the role of Aunt Zelda.

The reunion also comes with a warning, which is printed on Hart’s shirt and revealed at the very end. Watch the video below, then hit the comments with your reactions!