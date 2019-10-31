Daytime Emmys: Gender-Neutral Young Performer Category, More Inclusive Eligibility Among 15+ Changes for 2020

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: The L Word: Generation Q Trailer, XL Daytime Emmys and More

The confirmed merging of the Younger Actor and Young Actress categories into one, gender-neutral award is but one of many changes on tap for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards.

NATAS has announced a slew of changes and updates for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which as recently reported will now be held across three nights, Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14.

The changes include but are not limited to:

* Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series replaces the Outstanding Younger Actor and Younger Actress in a Drama Series categories, as well as eliminates the gender of the category.

* All performers eligible for gendered acting categories are encouraged to enter the one they feel best fits their gender identity — as Asia Kate Dillon, a non-binary cast member of Showtime’s Billions, does by choosing to compete in the Supporting Actor category at the Primetime Emmys.

* These categories are now open to both Broadcast Dramas and Digital Drama entrants:

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design

Outstanding Casting

Outstanding Costume Design

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

* Outstanding Makeup, Outstanding Costumes and Outstanding Hairstyling reels must now include only “everyday” makeup and hairstyling. Special event, Halloween, special effects, prosthetic or period makeup and hairstyling reels belong in a newly created Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling category.

* Other new categories include Outstanding Young Adult Program (created for tween and teen viewers 12- 17 years old, and accepting Series and Specials) and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Animated Program.

* Outstanding Performer in a Children’s or Family Viewing Program has been replaced with two categories: Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children’s, Family Viewing, Young Adult, or Special Class Program, and Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children’s, Family Viewing, Young Adult Program, or Special Class Program (whereby Limited is defined as appearing in 25% or less of the total episodes for the season, appearing on screen in 25% or less of the entire Special, and/or onscreen Guest credit).

* Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program has been eliminated.