Daytime Emmys to Combine Younger Actress and Actor Awards Into One Gender Neutral-Category in 2020

RELATED STORIES Daytime Emmys 2019: GH Wins 5 Major Awards, But Y&R Leads Soap Pack

Daytime Emmys 2019: GH Wins 5 Major Awards, But Y&R Leads Soap Pack Primetime Emmys to Go Host-Less This Year

The Daytime Emmys in 2020 will combine the Outstanding Younger Actress and Outstanding Younger Actor awards into one gender-neutral category, our sister site Variety reports.

The National Academy of Television Arts (NATAS) is also expected to announce that coinciding with that change, the new category will include performers from both broadcast dramas and digital series.

The Daytime Emmys already keep things gender-neutral with its Outstanding Special Guest Performer category.

The young performer categories first debuted at the 1985 Daytime Emmys, at which time they were named the Outstanding Ingenue and Outstanding Young Man awards; Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, The Young and the Restless) and Brian Bloom (Dusty, As the World Turns) were the inaugural winners.

The gender-specific categories were later renamed Outstanding Juvenile Female and Outstanding Juvenile Male, before eventually adopting the Younger Actress and Younger Actor titles.

In 2012, the criteria for the two categories was tweaked, requiring that the nominated performer be aged 25 or younger.

This year’s winners in the separate categories were Hayley Erin (Kiki, General Hospital) and Kyler Pettis (Theo, Days of Our Lives).

The Television Critics Association Awards, held every August, are among the TV-industry accolades that similarly have gender-neutral categories (e.g. Individual Achievement in Comedy).