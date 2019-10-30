Ratings: Emergence Returns Steady, NBC Slate Dips as World Series Surges

ABC’s Emergence returned from a one-week break on Tuesday night to 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, holding steady in the demo for a second straight airing yet dipping to a new audience low.

On the sitcom front, The Conners (6 mil/1.2), Bless This Mess (3.8 mil/0.8) and black-ish (3 mil/0.8) all ticked up, while mixed-ish (3.1 mil/0.7) — which just received a full-season order — was steady.

Elsewhere….

FOX | World Series coverage surged to a high with Game 6, delivering 15.3 million total viewers and a 3.8 demo rating (per fast nationals).

THE CW | The Flash (1.44 mil/0.5) and Arrow (810K/0.3) were both steady in the demo, while the former grew its audience for a second straight week.

NBC | The Voice (7.8 mil/1.2), This Is Us (6.7 mil/1/4) and New Amsterdam (5.2 mil//8) all dipped week-to-week, with This Is Us matching and hitting series lows.

CBS | An NCIS rerun drew Tuesday’s night’s largest non-sports audience: 8.1 million.

